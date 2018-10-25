An online post that Rohit Parikh, an Indian American professor in the department of computer and information science at Brooklyn College, City University of New York, wrote in July, is coming back to haunt him.
In the Facebook post, which he authored in July but which came to the attention of the students only now, he wrote that while immigration is “good” and “has been good” for America, immigrants from Mexico, he seemed to allude, fall in the undesirable category.
“Hispanics are GOOD people, gentle and nice and not at all criminal. But are they really the population which America needs for the rest of this century when more and more education is required?” Parikh wrote.
He went on to add that Indian Americans have the highest rate of going to college: 70 percent, stating that that is “two and a half times as high as the general population.”
By contrast, he wrote, “Hispanics have the highest rate of dropping out of school.”
Latino student organizations at Brooklyn College, which is 22 percent Hispanic, reports PIX11, rallied together Oct. 23 to protest Parikh and demand sensitivity training for all faculty.
“This professor posted publicly that he believes that the Latinx community is not a population that America needs,” the New York-based news channel quoted Carlos Jesus Calzadilla-Palacio, a student activist, as saying. “That we’re undesirable that we’re dropouts and we say no to that.”
Parikh went on to question why Mexico receives the “lion’s share” as far as immigration is concerned, and noted that illegal immigrants should be deported.
“Is it anything more than, ‘they came legally or not, and the Democrats will now protect them,” he added.
Everyone who is here illegally should be deported, Parikh wrote, adding that the U.S. should support them in their home country for a period of one to three years depending on “need and circumstances.”
“Immigration, yes. Chaotic and illegal immigration, NO, NO, NO and NO!” he wrote.
Calzadilla-Palacio told The New York Post that “This is horrifying. This is the type of language that leads directly to violence against minorities.”
Calzadilla added that Brooklyn College has many undocumented students and that the post poses a direct threat to their safety.
PIX11 asked Parikh to clarity if he believes “Indian Americans are smarter than Hispanic Americans.”
“Maybe not smarter it could be there’s more selectivity,” Parikh told the channel. “There are a lot of stupid people in India but they don’t come here.”
Parikh told PIX11 that “I think that while they have a right to march they should also accept my right to express my opinion.”
