Another Indian American has emerged as a candidate for a congressional seat in this year’s election.
Vying for a spot in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, Manga Anantatmula is running as a member of the Republican party.
"I would go the extra mile to understand people’s critical issues and offer solutions," Anantatmula said on her campaign website, www.manga4va11.com.
The candidate boasts on her site that she is a proven transformational leader with an innovative approach to solving complex problems with integrity, passion, work ethics and hard work.
“I am a fighter who genuinely cares about people,” she said.
In her personal time, Anantatmula volunteers for many social causes and political organizations. She has helped campaign for Virginia Republican candidates in 2017-2018 and has been since tirelessly helping the GOP, the site says.
As a professional, she worked for various federal government agencies, such as Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Marine, Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security as a small business owner and a consultant, rising to the ranks of defense acquisitions program management.
“Leaving behind an affluent life in India, my little boy and I accompanied my husband to U.S. in pursuit of his graduate and doctoral degrees, an American dream,” she explains of her story.
They chose Northern Virginia as their new home for its school system and standard of living, and lived in Fairfax County.
As a legal immigrant, Anantatmula says she respected the American culture and adopted the American values with grace.
“Beaming with American spirit, I was instantaneously attracted to volunteering at schools and libraries,” she adds.
She says her intent in office is to “keep taxes low, spend money on programs that benefit the taxpayers, and review and cut programs that aren't working.”
The Virginia primary is set for March 3.
