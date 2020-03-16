The Bryan Foundation recently named two new board of trustees members, including Indian American Preeta Bansal.
Bansal, an MIT lecturer, retired senior lawyer, global business leader and government official, along with Acklie Charitable Foundation vice president and general counsel Halley Acklie Kruse, were named to the board in January, the foundation said.
“These community members are sharing their expertise and dedication in supporting Bryan’s mission to provide high-quality health care for all we serve,” said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president and chief development officer. “They will be wonderful assets in helping the Foundation advance that mission.”
Bansal has spent more than 30 years in senior roles in government, global business, and corporate law practice – as an independent corporate director, MIT lecturer, general counsel and senior policy adviser in the Executive Office of the U.S. president, solicitor general of the state of New York, partner and practice chair at leading international law firm Skadden Arps, global general counsel in London for one of the world’s largest banks, a U.S. diplomat and chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, and law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
She has advised on the drafting of the constitutions of Iraq and Afghanistan.
Bansal is a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute and a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
She graduated with top honors from Harvard-Radcliffe College and Harvard Law School. She received the National Organization of Women’s “Woman of Power and Influence Award” in 2006 and was named one of the “50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers in America” by the National Law Journal in 2008.
After a long career scaling the heights of external and institutional power, she has spent the last six years more deeply exploring ancient tools for accessing internal power, as well as studying network science and the role of emerging technologies in amplifying small shifts in behavior and consciousness.
She has taught on topics related to reclaiming human wisdom and authentic power in an age of artificial intelligence, exponential technology, and disrupted social and governance institutions, her bio notes.
From 2015-2016, she served by appointment of the president of the United States as a member and committee chair of the President’s Advisory Committee on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, focusing on poverty and inequality in America.
Previously, she was vice chair of the Administrative Conference of the United States (by appointment of the president of the United States).
