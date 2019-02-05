LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police are looking for a prominent Indian American Atlanta-area businessman accused of exploiting Super Bowl fans out of tens of thousands of dollars as part of a ticket scam.
News outlets report Gwinnett County police are searching for Ketan Shah, and that his mother is among those who've filed police reports on him.
His wife, Bavhi Shah, says he hasn't been seen since Jan. 3. She reported him missing earlier this month.
WSB-TV reports Ketan Shah's mother told police she lost $36,000 in the scam. John Brunetti tells WXIA-TV he lost $50,000. Both thought they were buying tickets from Shah to game on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Reports also say an alleged victim who lost the most was a businessman and friend of Shah's who paid $500,000 for tickets and chance to host a Super Bowl party.
“It’s not that he posted some ad and random people are contacting this guy for tickets and being scammed,” Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Wilbert Rundles told WSBTV. “He’s known these people for many years. One of them, he’s known his whole life because it’s his own mother, and he’s taken advantage of them.”
According to reports, Shah owns a digital printing company and sits on numerous community boards. Records show that Shah took out a $500,000 loan against his business, and his family believes he might be in Las Vegas.
A statement on the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce's website says Shah has been suspended from its board of directors. The group says it has no connection to the alleged scheme.
