Prominent Central Calif.-based Indian American businessman Arwinder Singh Chahal has proclaimed that serving and feeding the needy and poor is his religion.
Chahal made the aforementioned statement while distributing cooked and hot food to the needy people who are victims of the coronavirus, according to a news release.
“We don’t plan anything but when we see a need, we just jump into it,” Chahal said, according to the release. “This is a difficult time we’re all going through. I just like to help out.”
Chahal and his family – wife Harpreet Chahal, mother Surinder Kaur, daughter Harmehar Chahal and son Harnihal Chahal – didn’t plan to cook and serve more than 600 meals to the homeless and to those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, but when the opportunity arose, he and his family took advantage of it, the release noted.
A resident of Santa Maria, Chahal owns 7-Eleven stores in Orcutt, Arroyo Grande and Santa Barbara through which he and his family have supported the communities where his stores are located.
They cooked and served meals to the homeless at the Salvation Army shelter in Santa Maria four times last year and once in January. Chahal said the vegetarian meals consisted of an Indian dish of garbanzo beans called chana masala, rice, pasta and salad, the release noted.
Chahal urged other community members to just try and help out when they can.
“Anybody can do these things … as small or as big as you like. You can start with doing five meals. … It helps keep you busy, makes you feel good and you are helping others who really need it,” he said.
While talking about his future and past projects he said that he held a back-to-school event that provided free coffee to teachers in appreciation of their work educating students, provided students with backpacks filled with school supplies, provided balls for school playgrounds and supported the Santa Maria High School pumpkin patch, the release noted.
But when Covid-19 became a threat to Santa Barbara County residents, he and his family looked at the needs and found a way to fill them.
Chahal said that surgical masks and gloves have become scarce, and since he had more than he needed distributed to his stores, he donated 150 face masks and 2,000 gloves to the Marian Regional Medical Center, the release added.
“Our family does donations and gives back to the community because selfless service is one of the fundamental principles of Sikhism, the faith we follow, and we also believe that Marian hospital also serves the community by standing on the front line in this very difficult time and we appreciate it very much,” he said, adding that he hopes that what he and his family are doing to help inspires others to do the same.
The Chahal family also served up meals to personnel at the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments, Five Cities Fire Authority and the County Sheriff’s Office substation in Santa Maria.
