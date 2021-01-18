An Indian American small businessman in Schodack, New York, is believed to have fatally shot his 14-year-old daughter and his mother-in-law Jan. 13 night before killing himself.
According to a New York State Police report, Bhupinder Singh, owner of the Pit Stop 66, a liquor store in Hudson, New York, killed 14-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 55-year-old Manjeet Kaur at approximately 8:45 p.m. that evening during a domestic dispute with his wife Rashpal Kaur.
Rashpal Kaur, who was also shot in the arm but managed to flee the scene, ran from door to door around the neighborhood trying to find help. Her neighbor Jim Lundstrom called police, according to the Albany Times Union newspaper.
Schodack police arriving at the scene at about 9:30 p.m. found Kaur via her trail of blood. They then went to her home where they found all three family members, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Singh died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Rashpal Kaur was taken to the Albany Medical Center for treatment of her wounds, which are non-life threatening.
Schodack Police Chief John Hourigan told India-West that police had been out to Singh’s home to handle domestic disputes, but had not been there recently. He confirmed that a neighbor made the call but did not identify Lundstrom by name.
Hourigan said that Rashpal Kaur was found away from her residence. The case is still under investigation, but there are no additional suspects, he said. The New York State Police Department is carrying out the investigation with the help of several local law enforcement agencies, including the Schodack Police Department and the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village of Nassau Police Department.
Lundstrom did not return India-West’s calls for comment, but told the Times Union that around 9 p.m. that night, his doorbell rang non-stop and he heard someone repeatedly screaming: “help me.” He said he saw Rashpal Kaur walking away from his home, bleeding profusely. He then called police.
“There was blood everywhere,” said Lundstrom. He described Singh as someone who did not engage with neighbors, although he had lived in the small town for more than a decade.
Rashpal had visited Lundstrom and his wife on previous occasions and reportedly told them about her bad marriage. She complained of having no food and being confined to the neighborhood since she could not drive and had no car.
Singh was the owner of the Pit Stop 66 liquor store in Hudson, New York: he had owned the small business since 2008. The store remained closed Jan. 15. Store clerks and owners of nearby shops characterized Singh to local newspapers as a friendly man who was liked by his customers.
Jasleen Kaur was a freshman at Maple Hill Junior/Senior High School in Schodack. A memorial has been set up at the entrance to the school for people to drop off posters, notes, flowers and tributes in memory of the young woman.
Schodack Central School District Superintendent Jason Chevrier said in a letter to parents that the community has been devastated by the tragedy.
“Words cannot express the shock, pain and grief that we are feeling at this time. All of us are struggling to make sense of this loss of such a bright young life,” said Chevrier.
In the U.S. three women are murdered each day in domestic violence-related incidents, according to data from the National Organization for Women, and one out of four women face regular abuse from their spouses. Rates of domestic violence have risen dramatically during the pandemic, with shelter-in-place orders forcing victims to be in close proximity to their spouses at all times.
The gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety reports that 80 percent of children killed in mass shootings—defined as those in which at least four people other than the shooter died—were shot in incidents related to family or intimate partner violence.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233.
