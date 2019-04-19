Indian American businessman Naresh Solanki, who was voted to the Cerritos City Council in March 2015, was elevated to mayor April 18.
The council, which names a mayor and mayor pro tem each year from the five-person council, chose Solanki at the April 18 council meeting.
Solanki had been the mayor pro tem while Mark Pulido held the reigns of mayor for the past year.
In his outgoing speech, Pulido, who now serves as one of the councilmembers, thanked all Cerritos officials and employees, according to a loscerritosnews.net report.
Pulido then handed off the meeting to City Clerk Vida Barone, who opened nominations for mayor. Councilman Jim Edwards quickly nominated Solanki, with Councilman Frank Yokoyama seconding the nomination, according to the report.
Pulido called for a vote and Solanki was appointed mayor.
Solanki was elected to the Cerritos City Council in 2015. He became mayor pro tem in 2016 and 2018.
A Cerritos resident since 1988, Solanki previously served as a Cerritos Planning Commissioner from 2007 to 2015.
He is a member of the City Council's Budget/Finance, Performing Arts, Personnel and Business and Industry committees.
He serves as the council's delegate to the Gateway Cities Council of Governments, Gateway Cities Council of Governments-91/605/405 Corridor Cities Committee and SELACO Workforce Development Board-Policy Board.
Solanki is the alternate delegate to the California Contract Cities Association, Sanitation Districts 2, 3, 18 and 19/Waste Management and Southeast Water Coalition Joint Powers Authority.
Additionally, Solanki is a member of the Cerritos Optimist Club and the Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce.
He is involved with and supports local chapters of the Lions Club and Rotary Club as well as Blind Start of America. He owns and is the CEO/president of a chain of retail grocery supermarkets located throughout Southern California.
