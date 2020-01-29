Four Indian Americans were the U.S. recipients of the Padma awards, announced Jan. 25, a day ahead of India’s Republic Day celebrations.
The Padma awards are India’s highest civilian honor. They are awarded in three categories: the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. President Ram Nath Kovind will honor the recipients at a ceremony at Rashtrapathi Bhawan in March or April, according to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Jan. 25 tweet: “Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.”
The Indian American Padma Shri recipients are:
Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik, emeritus professor of economics at the University of California, Riverside. Pattanaik, a former student of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, has been a leader in the field of social choice theory.
Pattanaik’s colleague, Anil Deolalikar, a professor of economics at UCR, and dean of the School of Public Policy, told India-West: “This is a well-deserved honor for Prasanta. He is one of the greatest social theorists in the world.”
Social choice theory, explained Deolalikar, tackles “feet on the ground” issues such as poverty, equity, child nutrition and similar challenges faced by the developing world. Sen has recognized Pattanaik for his work in the field.
Deolalikar noted this year’s Nobel Laureates in economics, Indian American Abhijit Banerjee of MIT, who shared the award with his wife Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer. “Over the last few years, the focus has been on very practical issues, real world challenges that economics can solve,” he said, adding: “I am very glad that the Indian government is recognizing Prasanta’s work.”
Pattanaik is also a research associate for the Oxford Poverty & Human Development Initiative and a fellow of the Human Development and Capability Association. He is an advisory editor for the journal “Social Choice and Welfare,” along with Sen.
Romesh Wadhwani, founder, chairman and CEO of the Symphony Technology Group. PanIITUSA noted in a tweet that Wadhwani has an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion. In 2017, he combined nine of his companies that were focused on artificial intelligence into a new group called SymphonyAI.
Wadhwani and his brother Sunil have founded the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Mumbai to develop artificial intelligence solutions for public good. Wadhwani is also the founder of the Wadhwani Foundation, an organization aiming to “accelerate economic development in emerging economies by driving large-scale job creation through entrepreneurship, innovation and skills development,” according to its mission statement.
MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, told India-West: “Romesh is a uniquely talented leader who is not only highly successful in business but also is an impactful philanthropist.”
“One of his most commendable attributes is his ability to scale an organization to achieve impactful outcomes, whether in the commercial world or as he has shown with his charitable foundation,” said Rangaswami, adding: “His commitment to social impact and improvement is exemplified in him being a signatory of the Giving Pledge. We need more people in the world like him.”
Rangaswami noted that Wadhwani has been a long-time Indiaspora supporter as its Founders Circle donor. “Our community is immensely proud of him,” he said.
Born in Pakistan around the time of partition, Wadhwani received a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and master's and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
SP Kothari, the Gordon Y Billard Professor of Accounting and Finance at the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Since March 2019, Kothari has also served as the chief economist and director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis at the Security and Exchange Commission.
“S.P. brings with him wide-reaching insight from his decades spent as a leader in applying sophisticated research to the operation of our financial markets, including firsthand experience from his time in the private sector,” said SEC chairman Jay Clayton, in a Feb. 26, 2019 announcement. “His leadership will guide DERA well in the research and analysis it provides in support of the commission’s work on behalf of Main Street investors.”
Kothari has also served as the co-chair of the Board of Governors at the Asia School of Business in Kuala Lumpur. He has also served as faculty director of the MIT-India Program, and editor of the academic publication Journal of Accounting & Economics.
In 2008, he served as global head of equity research for Barclays Global Investors. Kothari earned his B.S in Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, and his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
Jagdish Sheth, Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Marketing at Goizueta Business School at Emory University, received a Padma Bhushan award. The announcement of Sheth’s honor was marred by speculation that Sheth received the Padma Bhushan after having conferred the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award by the World Marketing Summit India to Modi last year.
The Kotler award focuses on the triple bottom-line of ‘People, Profit and Planet.’ The citation of the award for Modi said he was being honored for his “outstanding leadership for the nation,” according to The World Marketing Summit Web site.
Born in South India to a family who made jewelry boxes, Sheth received a bachelors in commerce from the University of Madras and then came to the U.S. to study at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his MBA and Ph.D.
The Goizueta Business School noted that in his 50 years of scholarship, Sheth has published hundreds of research papers and books, including the 1969 marketing classic “The Theory of Buyer Behavior.”
“This award is a great honor and very well earned by a man who has made a lifetime of incredible contributions both personally and professionally. Congratulations, Professor Sheth,” wrote the business school.
