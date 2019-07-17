You have to hand it to Shri Thanedar for persistence.
Local media outlets in Michigan are reporting that Thanedar, who has unsuccessfully run for governor of Michigan in 2018, finishing in last place in the Democratic primary, has moved to Detroit with eyes on various positions, including mayor.
FOX47 News reports that the Indian American businessman says as a candidate he saw that downtown is doing well, but that he can make an impact in neighborhoods which need help.
Thanedar started the buzz late last week when he posted on social media he was moving into a Detroit house. Thanedar added to the media outlet, “I have been an entrepreneur. I have run businesses all my life. My family’s doing well. At this stage I want to do public service. I want to give back because I came to this country with 20 dollars in my pocket. And this country has given me so much.”
Thanedar says he’s considering a run for mayor or city council or county commission.
“I have not decided what election I would be running next. I would like to be an elected official helping Detroit. And that’s the reason I’m moving to the city. However, what position that will be I have not decided.”
Thanedar says he has at least a year to make up his mind, according to the report.
Though the 65-year-old chemist and businessman says he’s only begun mulling a potential bid for the top job in Michigan’s largest city, he’s already hitting the familiar notes of a campaign to counter incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan, Deadline Detroit wrote.
Thanedar, who reportedly had about $30 million in assets as of 2016, said that if he decides to run for the seat, he would rely on a mix of his own money and campaign contributions, the report said.
