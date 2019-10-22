A self-made Indian American businessman in Michigan is having another go at running for public office.
Shri Thanedar, who previously came up short in a run for governor of the state, is now seeking a spot in the state House, vying for an open seat in Detroit, Deadline Detroit reports.
According to the report, Thanedar, who also previously entertained running for mayor in Detroit, is expected to kick off his campaign for the 3rd legislative district House seat this week.
The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Wendell Byrd, who is leaving the post due to term limits.
The 64-year-old businessman recently moved to Detroit's prestigious Palmer Woods after selling his house in Ann Arbor, according to the report.
Raised in poverty in his native India, Thanedar has previously said he feels a strong connection to the city and wants to serve its residents in some capacity.
“I understand [Detroiters’] struggle. I have been in their shoes,” he said in a May interview with Deadline Detroit. “I’m happy to see the prosperity in downtown, but that needs to spread and we need to give hope and opportunity for all — improving the quality of life for the average Detroiter in terms of health care, jobs, skills training."
He was the top vote-getter in Detroit last fall in the race against now-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, the report notes.
In the 3rd District, Thanedar has said he would focus on creating economic opportunity. In an interview with Deadline Detroit this summer, he stressed restoring to productive use the long-idling state fair grounds on Woodward and noted that black-owned businesses along Livernois are struggling to stay open amid a city road construction project, it said.
