Lakhwant Singh (right), owner of Two Angels Liquors in Lakewood, Colorado, has been hospitalized since April 29, when a customer came into his store late night and began an altercation, later ramming his car into the 61-year-old man. “He is still unable to move,” Onkar Singh, Lakhwant’s son, told India-West, adding it will be at least another month before his father is able to leave a rehabilitation facility. (photo courtesy of Onkar Singh)