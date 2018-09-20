Mujtaba Mohammed in making waves in North Carolina.
The Democratic candidate for state Senate District 38 in May ousted incumbent Joel Ford and now is focusing his sights on the general election, where he will face Republican Richard Rivette.
In a four-way race in the May 8 primary, the Indian American candidate earned nearly 52 percent of the 13,128 votes – tallying 6,814 – in unseating Ford from his chance at re-election. Mohammed unseated the incumbent Democratic state senator by knocking on more than 11,000 doors and calling more than 6,500 households.
Ford finished second with 40.71 percent of the vote. Roderick David (4.75 percent) and Tim Wallis (2.64 percent) finished a distant third and fourth, respectively.
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (bachelor’s) and North Carolina Central University School of Law (law degree), Mohammed has earned the backing of the likes of the Indian American Impact Fund for his candidacy (see India-West article here).
A former staff attorney at the Council for Children’s Rights and assistant public defender, Mohammed is running for the North Carolina state Senate to fight for North Carolina’s children and families. Specifically, Mohammed has structured his platform on three “E” issues: education, economy and equity.
“The importance of creating fairness and opportunity for all is critical to him. Giving priority to those most vulnerable in our community is his life’s mission,” Mohammed’s campaign website, www.mohammednc.com, said.
His commitment to disadvantaged communities began early on through his own personal struggles as a child, and continues today as a father and husband, his campaign site said.
A longtime Charlotte resident, he was born in the U.S. to two hardworking immigrant parents from India and raised under modest means.
Mohammed’s parents taught him the importance of putting family before self, helping others and appreciating the simple blessings in life, his bio noted. It was this belief in giving priority to family and community that led him to pursue a career in public interest law and a life dedicated to serving those in need.
In addition to defending the rights of the underprivileged in the courtroom and fighting to connect low-income families to the services they need every day, Mohammed continues to demonstrate his commitment to children and families through his work on the boards of directors of local nonprofits such as Council for Children’s Rights and Larry King’s Clubhouse: Children’s Care Center.
Most recently, Mohammed’s record of serving children and families led Charlotte’s Leading on Opportunity Council to tap him as a community at-large representative, where he is working to ensure every Charlotte family and child has a chance at a brighter economic future.
If elected in November, he will join Indian American state Senator Jay Chaudhuri in the state Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.