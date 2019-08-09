Indian American Preeti Shridhar, despite falling short in a 2017 Port of Seattle election, was hoping her campaign would resonate with voters in 2019.
That hope was fleeting, as Shridhar fell short in the primary election Aug. 6 for the port’s Position 2 post.
Shridhar finished in third, behind the two candidates who advanced, Sam Cho and Grant Degginger.
Cho, the CEO of an exporting company, had 28 percent; Degginger, a former Bellevue mayor, had 26 percent; and Shridhar finished with 17 percent of the vote in the seven-candidate field.
Shridhar had hoped to strengthen the Northwest Seaport Alliance and other partnerships with the Port of Seattle, saying she sees opportunities to work with growing ports around eastern parts of India and Vietnam.
The candidate said she has a master’s degree in international trade and a worldwide network that includes China, India, Vietnam and Singapore, which she wanted to leverage to create new partnerships with the Port of Seattle.
Shridhar works for the City of Renton, where her various roles include communications, intergovernmental relations, inclusion programs and overseeing the municipal cable channel.
She earned her B.A. in business administration from The College of St. Catherine. She later received her M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota. Shridhar also holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Bombay.
In other news, earlier the following Indian American candidates lost their elections: Gurinder Singh Khalsa lost in his bid for a city council seat in Fishers, Indiana; Shyamali Hauth failed to win a Hunter Mill District seat in the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Virginia; and Parth Patel lost his bid for a seat on the Bartlett Library Board in the Greater Chicago Area.
