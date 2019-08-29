BATON ROUGE, La. — One of the candidates who registered to run for Louisiana lieutenant governor has withdrawn from the race.
Rao Uppu, a Democrat and Southern University professor, qualified for the Oct. 12 ballot on Aug. 8 when he realized Republican incumbent Billy Nungesser didn’t have a challenger in the election.
Uppu, a naturalized U.S. citizen who emigrated from India, said he couldn’t imagine someone winning a statewide office unopposed, so he signed up. He said without challenged elections, democracy is harmed.
But later that same day, Willie Jones, a New Orleans Democrat, also joined the lieutenant governor’s race.
The secretary of state’s office said Uppu removed himself from the ballot Aug. 12. That will leave Nungesser and Jones as the sole contenders for the seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.