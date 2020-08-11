Following more than a month of verification and certifications, Rik Mehta was certified as the winner of the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey.
The New Jersey Globe reports that New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way certified the results of the July 7 primary election Aug. 9, paving the way for county clerks to draw ballot positions for the general election.
Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official Mehta defeated Hirsh Singh by 8,684 votes, 38 percent to 36 percent, to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. (See original primary report here: https://bit.ly/2XOt8iv).
Tricia Flanagan finished third with 18 percent, followed by Natalie Rivera (5 percent) and Eugene Anagnos (3 percent).
The Indian American candidate will face incumbent Cory Booker in November.
Booker defeated Lawrence Hamm with 88% of the vote. That’s the highest percentage in a contested New Jersey U.S. Senate primary since Bill Bradley won 92 percent in 1990, the report said.
“My campaign is fully focused on solving our state’s and our nation’s biggest problems like the COVID-19 pandemic, writing legislation to get us back to normal, and save our small businesses from going under for good,” Mehta said. “The fact that it took over 30 days to count ballots shows once again the inefficiencies and ineffectiveness of (Gov.) Phil Murphy’s administration and casts doubt in his ability to conduct a fair election; no election process should start without a debate and I’ve called on Cory to accept my invitation to debate with no answer. I’m ready to lead the way to a new and brighter future for all New Jersey. Unlike Cory Booker I show up for work and I’m ready to make New Jersey a place to live, not leave.”
Singh, meanwhile, according to the report, has filed for a recount in all 21 counties.
Some counties, including Essex and Passaic, have denied his application. He faces opposition to a recount in some counties. In Morris County, Judge Donald Minkowitz approved Singh’s request but required that the campaign post a $9,000 surety bond by Aug. 11 to cover the cost, the Globe said.
Superior Court Judge Jean Chetney has scheduled a hearing on Singh’s recount requests for Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Aug. 31.
That late date either signals that the application isn’t being taken seriously, or that the judge doesn’t realize that county clerks must begin printing their ballots before that date, the publication said.
