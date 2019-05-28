Indian American candidates Sangeeta Nischal and Krupa Panchal Lauricella were vying for seats on the New York-based New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Schools Board of Education and the Sachem Schools Board of Education, respectively.
Nischal, up against Kathryn Canese for one of the three, three-year seats, received 208 votes. Canese outdid her, however, receiving 822 votes to win the seat.
A community leader, Nischal works actively with school district administration to improve the standards of education and also volunteers in school by being an active volunteer on different committees.
Nischal has a doctorate in cancer biology and serves as a visiting scientist at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research.
Lauricella was among 13 candidates hoping to win one of the five at-large seats – three, three-year termed seats and two, one-year seats.
Winning the seats were Sara Wottawa (2,219), Alex Piccirillo (2,018), Jim Kiernan (1,925), James Mancaruso (1,887) and Larry Collins (1,553). Lauricella finished eighth with 981 votes, behind Tony Falco, Cindy Fiore and the five winners.
Lauricella is the chief executive officer at FTZ Strategies Inc., a company which helps to facilitate global trade in the Greater New York Area.
Her work has led to multiple honors and recognitions in the community.
In related news, Ram Lalukota, who was vying for a seat on the school board at Shenedehow Central School District in New York, lost in the May 21 election as well.
Lalukota, a resident of Clifton Park, was seeking his first term on the board, according to a Daily Gazette report.
He is employed at Shruthisoft, LLC as an IT consultant and holds a bachelor of engineering degree in civil engineering from CBIT Hyderabad.
He lost to incumbents Todd Gilbert, Deanna Stephenson and Gary DiLallo. Each seat carries a three-year term.
