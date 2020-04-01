The County Board of Elections March 13 announced the finalized version of the primary votes dating back to March 3 in North Carolina, and Indian Americans Ronnie Chatterji and Dimple Ajmera, each of whom had done well on election night, came up short.
Running for the post of North Carolina treasurer, Chatterji at first tally March 3 was ahead of the three-candidate race with Ajmera and Matt Leatherman in the Democratic primary. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/33T6Uxx
Chatterji at the time had 35.79 percent of the vote and was in the lead, with Ajmera just behind with 33.97 percent. Leatherman had 30.24 percent in the early voting.
At the time, Chatterji tweeted: “With 100% of precincts in, we have won the Democratic primary for State Treasurer! Thank you to everyone who supported us along this incredible journey. Congrats to my fellow candidates & their supporters. I look forward to working together to achieve victory in November.”
But, following a final vote including all provisional and supplemental absentee votes, including an additional three absentee ballots approved March 13, the board finalized the tallies, according to BOE director Caitlin Sabadish.
In the new tally, Chatterji finished with 1,199 votes for 22.51 percent. He came in third. Ajmera maintained her second-place finish at 31.44 percent with 1,675 votes. Leatherman, who had been in last, finished as the winner with 2,453 votes for 46.5 percent of the vote.
The county results have now been sent on to the state and are considered official.
