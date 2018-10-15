Thanks to a $60 million investment by Indian American cardiologist and entrepreneur Dr. Kiran Patel in Concept Medical Inc., the company is set to move from Miami to Tampa in Florida.
The investment in Concept Medical Inc. will pay for clinical studies on cardiac devices coated with a substance that reduces the risk of heart blockages and the length of time a patient needs to take blood thinners, according to a Tampa Bay Times report.
"Cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 cause of death globally, representing 31 percent of all global deaths, and it is increasing due to changes in lifestyle and the increase in hypertension amongst the young and old," Patel said in a release. "This venture enables me to contribute to the millions of hearts beating around the world."
Concept Medical and its manufacturing subsidiary in India have developed new technologies in which stents and balloons used to open blocked coronary arteries are coated with Sirolimus, a substance that reduces the risk of rejection, the report said.
With conventional stent or balloon treatments, the risk of restenosis — re-narrowing of the arteries — "is 8 to 10 percent," Patel said in a phone interview with the Times.
"Ours can bring it down to 3 percent. We will also be able to decrease the need to take blood thinners," he told the Times.
Concept Medical already sells the Sirolimus-coated devices in Europe and parts of Asia but they cannot be sold in the United States without costly testing required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the report added.
The $60 million "will be primarily to ensure we can get the FDA approvals and further studies in Europe to establish the requirements," Patel told the publication.
The Indian subsidiary will continue to produce the devices, but Concept Medical’s headquarters and about five employees will move to Tampa, where Patel lives, the report said.
The most significant employment gains, though, will be from the clinical studies to assess the safety and effectiveness of the devices, Patel added in the report.
Patel helped transform a struggling New York health maintenance organization and merged it with a Florida HMO to form WellCare Management Group, which he sold in 2002 for a reported $200 million, the publication said.
Until recently, he was chairman and president of Tampa-based Freedom Health and Optimum Healthcare, which he also sold. Patel is also among the investors in the Tampa Bay Times, it said.
