Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Aug. 8 announced three appointments to the state’s board of medicine, including Dr. Zachariah Zachariah.
In addition to Zachariah, the Florida governor also named Dr. Scot Ackerman and Dr. David Diamond to the board.
Zachariah, of Fort Lauderdale, is an Indian American cardiologist and internal medicine doctor. He is the medical director at UHealth Cardiology, Fort Lauderdale, and a member of the clinical faculty at the University of Miami.
He received his medical degree from the Armed Forces Medical College in India and completed his residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. He served as chairman of the Florida Board of Medicine from 1990-1992, 2000-2001 and 2013-2014.
Zachariah has been appointed to the board by every Republican governor since the late 1980s.
He was first appointed by then governor Bob Martinez in 1988, and since his tenure was a four-year term, even during the tenure of Democratic Governor Lawton Chiles, who defeated one-term incumbent Martinez in 1990, Zachariah not only continued to serve on the board till 1992, but was also the board chairman.
Then during the entire two terms of his close friend Jeb Bush, from 1999 to 2007, Zachariah was a fixture on the board, serving as chairman from 2000 to 2001, according to his bio.
A trustee of Nova Southeastern University, he continued to serve on the board during the terms of governors Charlie Christ from 2007-2011 and Rick Scott from 2011 to 2019, serving once again as chairman from 2013 to 2014, the bio said.
Zachariah is appointed to a four-year term.
