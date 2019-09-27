An Indian American CEO, who had hatched one of the largest and most-complicated H-1B fraud schemes involving 250 workers from India, was sentenced Sept. 20 to 87 months in federal prison.
Pradyumna Kumar Samal, 50, the founder of two companies, Divensi and Azimetry, both based in Bellevue, Washington, will serve time for mail fraud and failure to pay more than $1 million in employment-related taxes.
At Samal’s sentencing hearing in the Western District Court of Washington state, Judge James Robart stated: “Based on your time in the U.S. you have basically defrauded everyone you could defraud. It is clear you have not followed the law since you came to this country. You engaged in an extensive scheme. This was driven by greed: nothing more, nothing less.”
Court records indicate that the Justice Department filed a notice Sept. 24 with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals indicating its intent to file an appeal. DOJ must file its appeal by Dec. 24. Samal must file a response by Jan. 23, 2020.
Samal fled to India, where he remains a citizen, after hearing that he was being investigated. He was arrested at the Seattle airport in August 2018, and has remained in custody since his arrest.
- S. Attorney Brian Moran said in a press statement: “This was the largest and most sophisticated H-1B visa fraud scheme we have prosecuted in Western Washington. It harmed foreign workers who legitimately sought, but could not get visas, and it harmed U.S. workers who were excluded from employment opportunities.”
According to court records, Samal created a complicated “bench and switch” scheme which involved his companies falsely claiming to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that his petitioners were already assigned to jobs. Samal forged documents and signed them to further his claims, according to court records. After receiving an H-1B visa for one of his workers, all of whom were from India, Samal would farm them out to another company, other than the one listed in the H-1B application, which is illegal. Samal also allegedly created fictitious companies through which he applied for H-1B workers.
Samal charged Indian workers $5,000 to file their H-1B applications. He also collected their employment taxes but did not pay them to the federal government, falsely amassing over $1 million, according to court documents. He has been ordered to pay back more than $1 million, according to his sentencing agreement.
“Mr. Samal exploited foreign nationals for personal gain while also stealing $1.1 million from his employees' payroll withholdings to fund his luxury car, his mortgage, and his personal accounts in India,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell, in a statement issued by the Justice Department.
The fraud came to light in January 2018 when a CEO of Samal’s client company told USCIS he had not signed letters attributed to him. Three years earlier, another CEO had made the same claim, according to court documents.
Several of Samal’s workers also told investigators that they had never worked for the companies to which they had initially been assigned.
Investigators noted in court records that Samal never intended for his workers to work at the companies for which he procured their H-1B visas. Instead, the workers were farmed out to other companies as soon as their applications were approved, and — in some cases — as their petitions were still under review.
Many of Samal’s workers were “benched,” meaning that — though they had approved H-1B visas — they had not been assigned to projects and thus received no pay. Samal’s workers were also forced to submit phony sick and absence reports until they were placed, according to court documents.
Robart recommended that Samal serve his sentence at Terminal Island federal prison in San Pedro, Calif., a minimum security facility. After his release, Samal will be required to serve an additional three years of probation.
