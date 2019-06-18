Popular Indian American chef Ashish Alfred has been named Maryland ‘2019 Chef of the Year’ by the Restaurant Association of Maryland.
The prestigious honor, voted on by the dining public, recognizes overall excellence in the food service industry and “chef Alfred’s commitment” to the community, stated a news release.
The association awards chef of the year to “an executive chef who demonstrates consistent standards of excellence, serves as an inspiration to other foodservice professionals, displays dedication to the artistry of food and exhibits ongoing commitment to the community.”
“It is a real honor for my team and I to be recognized for all the hard work we put in,” said the 33-year-old, whose parents are from Rajasthan but immigrated to the U.S. in the ‘80s. “I’m truly grateful for our team that shows up every day and works toward making my visions a reality and making our clients as happy as possible. It’s really a proud moment when all the hard work, the long hours, and teamwork by our staff is recognized by such an important organization.”
The award reflects an honor-filled season for Alfred, chef and owner of the Alfred Restaurant Group, as he continues to earn rave reviews at his three Maryland-Washington, D.C. area restaurants: Duck Duck Goose Bethesda, George’s Chophouse in Bethesda, and Duck Duck Goose Baltimore.
Alfred was classically trained at the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan, New York, and honed his skills in some of Manhattan’s best kitchens, added the release.
“Grounded by his classical French discipline, he isn’t afraid to go beyond tradition, take risks and experiment with his offerings. He delivers contemporary dining concepts that are rooted in soulful cooking,” it said.
