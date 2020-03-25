Chef Floyd Cardoz with kerala style banana leaf salmon from Paowalla at the 2016 New York Taste presented by Citi hosted by New York Magazine on Nov. 1, 2016 in New York City. Padma Lakshmi, Indian American host of the Bravo cooking competition series “Top Chef,” tweeted on learning of his death: “He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch.” (Brian Ach/Getty Images for New York Magazine)