An Indian American chef in Houston, Texas, with expert knowledge on regional Indian cuisine had his visa reinstated just 11 days after he sued the government for failing to renew it.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Sanjay Kumar Kashyap got notice Jan. 15 that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had reopened his case and approved him for a visa.
His lawyer Merina Shakya, of Quan Law Group, said the chef and the restaurant staff are “ecstatic” about the news. She said she plans to withdraw the short-lived federal lawsuit that prompted the government to correct its error, according to the report.
Kashyap is now covered through 2021, when he will have to apply again for an extension, Shakya said, the publication cited.
The chef, who has encyclopedic knowledge of spices, temperatures and ingredients, came to the U.S. under a special visa in 2017 to carry on his work for Maharaja Bhog, a global restaurant chain based in India, at the company’s location in southwest Houston, according to the Chronicle.
The L-1B international transfer visa requires an employee have specialized knowledge, something Kashyap proved he had.
The 34-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh pulled together 900 different curries, dals, stews, flatbreads and puddings each month for the storefront diner that requires its chefs cook from scratch. He also excelled at a two-year training stint with the company’s owner, learning the cooking styles of all 22 Indian states with an emphasis on the northwestern states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the report added.
But in 2019 U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services determined he did not have unique skills and officials denied a renewal of the visa. He was facing detention and deportation and could no longer work at the restaurant, it said.
His lawyer sued on his and the restaurant’s behalf, saying the government’s denial was “arbitrary and capricious” since USCIS had already determined that Kashyap did have unique skills, according to the publication.
The visa rejection likely wasn’t merely a clerical error, immigration lawyers said. The government’s stance in this case can be traced to a 2017 memo that explicitly states the agency wouldn’t give deference to its own prior decisions: “USCIS is rescinding the policy of requiring officers to defer to prior determinations in petitions for extension of nonimmigrant status,” it said, “to protect the interests of U.S. workers,” according to the Chronicle’s reporting.
