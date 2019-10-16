Indian American chef Vivek Surti’s South Asian restaurant, Tailor, which made it to Bon Appetit’s annual ‘50 Best New Restaurants 2019’ list, is now ranked at No. 7.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based restaurant was described by the culinary magazine as a place “where Gujarat meets the Deep South—in dinner party form.”
“After we spent months traveling the country and eating ourselves into a state of jaded, overfed delirium, these 10 restaurants were the places that snapped us out of it,” Bon Apetit said. “…These are the restaurants that reminded us just how special dining out can be.”
Surti emphasizes on fresh food and also honors his heritage through the South Asian American cuisine that is representative of his being a first generation Indian American. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2kpXyaf)
After years of running his pop-up restaurant VEA, Surti can turn any space into a kitchen, including the bar counter of Tailor, said Bon Appetit.
Some of the delicacies at Tailor, as listed by Bon Appetit, include Rose and Yoghurt Pannacota; Sweet-and-sour Dal Bhaat; Spiced Roast Pork with Fennel and Apple Salad; and Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch.
“Surti’s storytelling suffuses the space and the food served within it with so much vulnerability and personality and love that you could not possibly be anywhere but ‘our home,’ as he refers to the restaurant,” said Bon Appetit.
