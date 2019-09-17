Indian American chef Vivek Surti has created a tailor-made dining experience at his Nashville, Tennessee-based restaurant Tailor. And that is paying off.
The South Asian restaurant has made it to Bon Appetit’s annual ‘America’s Best New Restaurants 2019’ list. The culinary magazine has listed 50 new U.S. restaurants on the list.
Bon Appetit described Tailor as a restaurant “where Gujarat meets the Deep South—in dinner party form.”
The summer 2019 menu (July-Aug.-Sept.) at the restaurant comprises of dishes like ‘Handvo,’ ‘Makai No Chevdo,’ ‘Bhinda Ni Kadhi’ and ‘Mugaj.’
Tailor offers two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday – Sunday.
Surti emphasizes on fresh food and also honors his heritage through the South Asian American cuisine that is representative of him being a first generation Indian American.
Growing up in the U.S., Surti explained in a lengthy post on Facebook, he was teased by his classmates for bringing homemade Indian food to school.
“When I was a kid, my mom – being the superwoman she is – would pack my lunch with fresh, homemade food. While I thoroughly enjoyed the food at home, I was hesitant to take these dishes to school,” he wrote. A few of my elementary school classmates would say, ‘ewww, what’s that smell?” or “why don’t you just eat normal food?”
He recalled asking his mother to pack him a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a lunchable so the kids at school wouldn’t make fun of him.
“Although I didn’t realize it then, I truly regret my decision of favoring a processed, quick meal over something that was homemade and had love and soul,” he wrote.
Surti went on to share that when he started cooking, he never cooked Indian food and wanted to make pizza, tacos, Thai food and BBQ. But as he grew, he developed a “craving and a need to understand the food that I grew up eating – without shame or remorse.”
“The greatest personal joy of opening Tailor has been the ability to reconnect with not only the food I grew up with, but also the people that made each meal fresh, every day, with love and care…As our parent’s generation ages, it becomes even more important for our generation to carry on their legacy,” he added.
