SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Adding a fresh viewpoint to the origin of life on Earth, an Indian American researcher at Scripps Research in California, Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, has made a discovery that a DNA-RNA mix began the first life form on the planet.
Krishnamurthy demonstrated that a simple compound called diamidophosphate (DAP), which was plausibly present on Earth before life arose, could have chemically knitted together tiny DNA building blocks called deoxynucleosides into strands of primordial DNA.
The newly described chemical reaction could have assembled DNA building blocks before life forms and their enzymes existed.
The finding, published in a chemistry journal Angewandte Chemie, is the latest in a series of discoveries, pointing to the possibility that DNA and its close chemical cousin RNA arose together as products of similar chemical reactions, and that the first self-replicating molecules - the first life forms on Earth - were mixes of the two.
“This finding is an important step toward the development of a detailed chemical model of how the first life forms originated on Earth,” said Krishnamurthy, associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Research, and senior author of the study.
In particular, the discovery paves the way for more extensive studies of how self-replicating DNA-RNA mixes could have evolved and spread on the primordial Earth and ultimately seeded the more mature biology of modern organisms.
The new work may also have broad practical applications.
The artificial synthesis of DNA and RNA – for example, in the “PCR” technique that underlies COVID-19 tests – amounts to a vast global business, but depends on enzymes that are relatively fragile and thus have many limitations.
Robust, enzyme-free chemical methods for making DNA and RNA may end up being more attractive in many contexts, Krishnamurthy said.
In 2017, a Krishnamurthy-led team reported that the organic compound DAP could have played the crucial role of modifying ribonucleosides and stringing them together into the first RNA strands.
The new study shows that DAP under similar conditions could have done the same for DNA.
“Now that we understand better how a primordial chemistry could have made the first RNAs and DNAs, we can start using it on mixes of ribonucleoside and deoxynucleoside building blocks to see what chimeric molecules are formed – and whether they can self-replicate and evolve,” Krishnamurthy elaborated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.