Politico unveiled its Politico Playbook Power List 2019, which highlights the 19 people to watch in 2019, with Indian American Saikat Chakrabarti among those featured.
Chakrabarti, the chief of staff for U.S. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., came at No. 4 on Politico's list.
The list, according to Politico, highlights politicians, activists and operatives across the country who are positioned to play a critical role in the political landscape leading up to 2020.
"From the new generation reshaping the Democratic Party to the behind-the-scenes players who keep Congress moving and those with their eyes on the presidential election, these are the people to watch over the next 12 months," it said.
Two years ago, after working for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, Chakrabarti co-founded an organization called Brand New Congress with the lofty goal of launching hundreds of progressive candidates into congressional races, the Politico report on him said.
Hundreds didn’t exactly pan out. But one major star emerged from that process: Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world this summer with a primary upset over rising party leader Joe Crowley, the report noted.
Though they’ve been in Washington for only a few weeks, they’re already making a splash — clashing with incoming committee chairmen, joining a protest in Nancy Pelosi’s office and agitating for newly empowered Democrats to stake out ambitious goals on climate change. Chakrabarti turned heads by saying on a call, “We gotta primary folks,” the feature said.
It’s all part of a broader strategy to deploy inside-out organizing, Chakrabarti said in the report.
Staying connected to the progressive movement — and the public eye — through attention-grabbing demonstrations and social media is part of gaining policy leverage, it said.
“When you shoot for big stuff, you stay true to the movement, you fight unapologetically on the inside, that is a very, very powerful way to pass the radical solutions that are necessary to face the radical problems that you have,” he said in the report.
Chakrabarti has big policy dreams, like a “Green New Deal,” which would tackle everything from mitigating climate change to transforming the American economy, and criminal justice reform. He wants to lay the groundwork now to make them realities, the report added.
“Another thing to really do over the next two years is to basically show the American people what will be possible if the Democrats win the House, the Senate and the presidency in 2020, and that means putting our best foot forward,” Chakrabarti noted. “It means putting the most ambitious, the boldest, the biggest things we can, and then just build a movement around that.”
Though Chakrabarti is shifting from outside activist to inside player, he’s no stranger to career transitions.
The 32-year-old Fort Worth native came to the Sanders campaign after growing disillusioned with the tech world. He co-founded Mockingbird, a web design tool, and then built up the product team at the payment processor Stripe. That followed a brief stint on Wall Street right out of Harvard, the report said.
Those earlier moves were propelled by a collegiate desire to start his own company, and the belief that technology was his generation’s way to change the world. Now he has his sights set squarely on the halls of power, it said.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2Esokax)
