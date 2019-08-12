“Love is meant to be celebrated,” wrote Indian American Amit Shah on Instagram as he shared glimpses of his wedding to long-time beau Aditya Madiraju.
Shah, choreographer and founder of the award-winning dance company, Aatma Performing Arts, and Madiraju, who works for a risk management company, tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony July 19 in New Jersey.
The duo, wearing matching ethnic Indian wear by designer Anita Dongre, exchanged vows at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in New Jersey. The colorful wedding pictures are now going viral.
In a separate post, Shah thanked everyone for being a part of this celebration which also included a mehndi ceremony and a sangeet-style cocktail party. He also chose the forum to point out how a conversation around same-sex marriages is critical to understanding how love works.
“Thank you to everyone who took the time out to congratulate Aditya and I over the last few days. We are unable to respond to each and every message, but we are very grateful for your support,” Shah wrote. “As we fall back into our routine life, it is important to remember that any conversation about same-sex marriage is healthy (whether you agree with the views of others or not.) To open up someone’s mind about something they know nothing about takes time and patience.”
“Anger and frustration,” he wrote, is never the way to build awareness.
“Give those uninformed a chance to learn and realize that LOVE is more powerful than any race, religion, gender, or preference. Keep the conversation open,” Shah opined.
Shah told Vogue that they met three years ago at a mutual friend’s birthday party.
“Since that night, we have been together,” Shah told Vogue. “Although we have completely different personalities, thanks to our similar interests we hit it off instantly. Aditya is very creative. For me, being in performing arts, that was very important. I desired a partner who is passionate.”
After a year in the relationship, Shah told the publication, “We realized, we loved each other, and came out to our parents.”
The two got married in a civil ceremony in January his year but wanted a “proper Indian wedding.”
“At a time when Aditya’s parents, who are based in India, were visiting us in America for the first time felt like the ideal date. It was all completely organic; we didn’t force anything. We are truly lucky to have parents who are so supportive,” Shah revealed to Vogue.
“We did a puja, garland exchange and pheras,” Madiraju added.
With a post-wedding celebration photo on Instagram, Shah wrote in the caption: “We didn’t realize the impact a simple wedding at a temple would have on people around the world looking for hope. There is no secret to acceptance, tolerance, or happiness. You just have to find the right partner to take the step with. Let the truth of your love speak for itself. Love, Amit & Adi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.