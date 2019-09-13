Charlotte, North Carolina, held its primary election Sept. 10 with the incumbents victorious across the board, including Indian American councilwoman Dimple Ajmera among those moving on to the general election.
In addition to Mayor Vi Lyles winning her Democratic primary with nearly 87 percent of the vote, City Council at-large candidates, including incumbent Democrats Ajmera, Braxton Winston, James Mitchell and Julie Eiselt, moved on to the fall ballot. Republican Joshua Richardson, who had no opponent in the primary, will also be on the November ballot for the four City Council at-large seats, according to reports.
Winston was the top vote-getter in the at-large primary, in which four candidates were selected to move forward. Ajmera tallied the third most votes with 36,796 for 15.89 percent, a point behind Mitchell and .03 points ahead of Eiselt.
The general election will be Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.