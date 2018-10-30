Indian American civil rights organizations severely condemned the Oct. 27 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a gunman opened fire, killing 11 mostly elderly people while stating he “wanted all Jews to die.”
The shooter, Robert Bowers, 46, is in police custody and is being held on 29 felony charges. Bowers is said to have begun his anti-Semitic leanings known in 2016, as President Donald Trump campaigned for office.
The attack, which also left six people severely injured, is believed to be the deadliest on the Jewish community in U.S. history, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The Hindu American Foundation offered its condolences to the victims of the rampage, in a statement released Oct. 29. “There is simply no justification for such acts of violence, especially when directed at a space that is sacred and welcoming,” said HAF co-founder and executive director Suhag Shukla. “This horrific event is yet another reminder of the importance of the work that so many of HAF’s partners are engaged in, including the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Jewish Federation, Tanenbaum Center, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and others.”
“It’s also an indication of all that remains to be done to eliminate intolerance and hatred from American society. The Hindu American community stands in solidarity with our Jewish American friends across the country,” said Shukla.
HAF noted that the synagogue attack came in the same week that several Molotov cocktails were hurled into Iglesia Ni Cristo church near Seattle, Washington, while services were underway. Iglesia Ni Cristo has a predominantly Filipino American congregation. No one was injured in the attacks. Suspect Miles Stanstad has been charged with attempted arson.
In another tragic incident last week, white shooter Gregory Bush randomly killed two African Americans at the Krogers supermarket in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, a few minutes after he attempted to enter the nearby First Baptist Church, which has a largely African American congregation. Bush is in custody and has been charged with murder.
Packages containing mysterious substances have also been mailed to several politicians and others believed to be anti-Trump.
The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund also condemned the Tree of Life Synagogue attack, recalling that six years ago, a similar attack by white supremacist Wade Michael Page killed six congregants before Sunday services began.
“The Sikh American community, like all Americans of conscience, are deeply saddened by the following attack,” said SALDEF Board chair Kavneet Singh. “Hate driven attacks like this are clear domestic terrorism, and have no place in our country. We mourn the loss of those innocent brothers and sisters who lost their lives and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.”
“This attack is particularly troubling due to its occurrence at a place of worship,” said Singh. “All houses of worship, like this synagogue, are places of peace. Attacks at any of our nation’s houses of worship must be condemned by all Americans.”
“This type of crime strikes at the very foundation of religious freedom, among the fundamental principles upon which this country was built,” said Singh, lauding the FBI for investigating the attack as a hate crime.
