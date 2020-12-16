Shriya Bopanna, an undergraduate student at Carnegie Mellon University, was recently named the winner of the 2020 Miss India America pageant. She was also the first runner-up in the Miss India DC competition.
Bopanna, a fourth-year student majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a minor in psychology, picked up pageantry during quarantine, according to a press release issued by the university.
She worked with her coach, Miss Nepal USA 2019, to learn the basics of pageantry.
The pageant consisted of four rounds: introduction; evening gown; Indian dress; and talent. For the talent portion, Bopanna displayed her skills during a two-minute speed paint.
But for Boppana, it said, pageantry wasn’t just about showing her skills or even filling time during quarantine — it was a way to promote a cause that was close to her heart.
Bopanna, who is passionate about ending human trafficking in India and Nepal, founded an organization in 2016 with her friend, Surabhi Khanal, called Save Our Stars.
She used the pageant stage to raise awareness about the cause and the organization, which eventually earned her a segment on the Fox 5 Plus channel, called “Becoming a Voice with Shriya Boppana.”
The show focused on what Bopanna described as “social justice causes with depth.”
Bopanna, who serves on the advocacy committee of Carnegie Mellon University’s undergraduate student senate, is equally active on-campus.
The release added that Boppana has worked with the student organization PRISM to “help make the campus a more inclusive place for incoming and current LGBTQIA+ students,” and in 2019, she worked with student group SARV to host “Take Back the Night,” an event centered around the “stories of sexual assault survivors, and changing the climate on campus to make it safe for victims and survivors.”
She also serves as the vice president of internal affairs for women in business.
In 2018, Bopanna won the third place in the Deloitte Start-Up Case Competition as a co-founder of BusyBus, which used real-time technology and automated passenger tracking to create efficiency in Port Authority, Pittsburgh.
She is the co-founder of PAtch, a Physician Assistant program startup, which won the third place at Cornell University’s Origins Bootcamp. She is also the head of marketing for UncleHarvey, a one-stop-shop for neurosurgeons across the U.S.
Aside from school, Bopanna has been an avid pursuer of the theatrical arts, with a 12-year history of acting in plays, musicals and films.
Her interest in theater has also led her to a dance career. Bopanna has competed nationally for her collegiate co-ed Bollywood fusion dance team, CMU Sahara.
