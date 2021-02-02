The Indian American community held a vigil Jan. 31 in Davis, California, five days after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was severely destroyed by vandals.
Davis Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov told India-West that the vandalism occurred on Jan. 26 night — Republic Day — during a heavy storm in which most of the university town was out of power. The vandals sawed off the feet, which toppled the statue — a $22,000 bronze gifted by the Indian government and erected in 2016 — and then sawed off half the head.
City workers arriving at the scene the following morning found the statue on the ground.
Doroshov said the destroyed statue is now with the Davis Police Department, and is being held as evidence. “This is an active investigation. We don’t know who did this or why, but we are taking it very seriously and following up on all leads,” he said, adding that the incident constitutes felony vandalism.
In California, a felony conviction of vandalism can result in imprisonment for up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
Doroshov said no suspects have been identified. But an anonymous source forwarded to India-West a Facebook post by Sunny Singh Rai of Fremont, California. In his post, Rai stated: “If it goes up again, best believe we will take it back down and deface it worse.” He made a remark about Gandhi, which this publication is not printing, and said he “should never be worshiped.”
The deputy police chief and three other officers were at the Jan. 31 vigil; Doroshov said he saw opposing factions at the demonstration but noted that they were allowed to express their First Amendment guaranteed freedom of speech.
At a press briefing Feb. 1, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned about the vandalism. “We certainly would condemn any desecration of monuments of Gandhi,” she responded.
Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic Vice Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, also issued a statement Feb. 1.
“Nonviolent, respectful protest was the essence of Gandhi’s life mission. To see the desecration of this magnificent statue only underscores the need for more people to study Gandhi’s teachings, not unilaterally erase him from the public discourse. This was a shameful act,” said the congressman from California.
The Indian Association of Davis, along with the Indian Association of Sacramento, California, organized the vigil, which observed COVID-mandated rules of social distancing and masks. Prior to the vigil, the groups organized a car rally in which roughly 75 vehicles participated.
Bhaskar and Venkat — India-West is using only their first names as both alleged that organizers had been threatened after participating in the vigil — said the statue has long been an object of dispute. As it was unveiled Oct. 2, 2016 on Gandhi’s birthday, groups of Sikh activists shouted “Shame, shame.” Last year, organizations implored the Davis City Council to remove the statue.
“We were very shocked and saddened. Mahatma Gandhi is a global icon for non-violence and peace. You can take down Gandhi’s statue, but you can never take away his values,” Venkat told India-West.
He said the vandals took advantage of the bad weather, which left nearby homes without power.
“This is a shame for all of humanity,” said Bhaskar, noting that Gandhi has inspired many civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King, Jr., and Cesar Chavez, who embarked on hunger strikes in the mode of Gandhi to secure the rights of California farm workers.
He noted that pro-Khalistani forces mixed in with Gandhi supporters while they marched, and chanted, “Gandhi is a racist.” Protesters also said Gandhi did not respect women. (click above to third image to see a video of the demonstration)
A police complaint has been lodged against one of the protesters who allegedly pushed a woman volunteer while she was speaking, according to Bhaskar.
In a press statement, Arvin Valmuci a director at Organization for Minorities of India, which had earlier implored the City Council to take down the statue, said: “Confederate statues during the Black Lives Matter protests were forcibly removed in the US and in the UK, statues of individuals who dabbled in slavery were also toppled.”
“This is a result of people being fed-up with authorities who do not listen to the concerns of people regarding the histories of certain historical figures. This has been the case with the statues of Gandhi all over the world,” said Valmuci, adding that many view Gandhi as a racist or caste-ist.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs released a statement Jan. 30 saying, “The Government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice,” noting that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco has taken the matter up with Davis city officials. The MEA has broached the State Department about the incident.
Bhaskar told India-West that he hopes the statue can be restored and once again stand proudly at the park.
