NORWALK, Calif. — The Southern California Indian American community, including representatives of many prominent organizations such as GOPIO, NFIA, FIA, Indian American Heritage Foundation, Indian American Social Association, Indo American Senior Heritage, Rajput Association of America, Joy of Sharing, Lions Club and many others, joined together at the Sanatan Dharma Temple here Oct. 20 to pay homage and bid farewell to their beloved leader, Inder Singh, who passed away after a short illness Sept. 27, just four days short of his 87th birthday.
Kewal Kanda, treasurer of GOPIO, and Dilip Butani, GOPIO SoCal area coordinator, led the event, according to a press release. Kanda called for a moment of silence in memory of his departed soul, and played a slide show of messages compiled by him and GOPIO chairman Thomas Abraham. The messages expressing the positive impact the late Singh had on their lives were sent by people from around the world, including his family. Inder Singh’s family was represented at the homage ceremony by his son VJ Singh and daughter-in-law Simi Singh.
Several people came up to the microphone in turns to share their sentiments. Some were overcome with emotion, and many of them said they are better people today because of the guidance Inder Singh had provided. Among those who spoke were BU Patel, Amrit Bhandari, Ajoy Dube, Dr. Krishna Krishna, Vasu Pawar, Ashok Patnaik, Yatish Chaudhary, Mrs. Nalini Solanki, Pt. Vinod Dave, Aparna Hande, Rani Kuusto, Dr. Manorama Gupta, Anju Garg, Rajinder Dhunna, Suma Harish, Dr. Gupta, Dr. Gadasalli, Abdulgani Shaikh, Dr. Asmath Noor and Prof. Keshav Patel.
Earlier, on Oct. 17, the funeral service for the late Singh took place at Forest Lawn in Glendale. Attended by over 200 people, there several community associations represented. After the recitation of Gurbani and ardas, VJ Singh spoke about his father’s accomplishments and his love for the community. His daughter Rachna emotionally expressed how he encouraged her to become whatever she wanted to be and gave her freedom to accomplish it. His wife Deepi Singh said her life partner of 57 years was a loving husband, a caring father and was passionate about the community.
Deputy Consul General in San Francisco Rajesh Naik spoke briefly and read out the condolence message from Consul General Sanjay Panda. Kanda narrated the role Singh played in Indo-U.S. affairs.
The Antim Ardas took place at Gurudwara Khalsa Care Center in Pacoima. Thomas Abraham and Harkishan Vasa spoke and recalled Inder Singh’s services to the community. Inder Singh’s body was cremated the next day, Oct. 18.
