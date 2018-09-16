Indian American community leader and First Choice Bancorp and Bank director Uka Solanki has passed away at age 74, First Choice announced in a Sept. 10 news release.
The bank said that Solanki’s leadership and philanthropy had a remarkable impact in local communities and abroad, effecting positive change through his charitable foundation and individual community service.
The bank’s founding chairman Peter Hui added: “I have lost a close friend and valuable business associate, Uka Solanki. Uka joined the First Choice family in 2012, initially becoming a member of the board of directors of First Choice Bank, and then in 2017 joining the board of First Choice Bancorp,” Hui said.
“He was dedicated to First Choice and its commitment to helping local businesses and communities and was very proud to join the First Choice Board at Nasdaq in Times Square to ring the closing bell on Aug. 17, 2018. He will be sorely missed by all of us here.”
Up until his death, Solanki served as the president and CEO of Big Saver Foods Inc., a company he founded in 1977 that serves the Los Angeles area.
Solanki, according to his First Choice Bank bio, displayed business leadership and philanthropic efforts which have earned him much recognition.
In 2002, he was voted "Entrepreneur of the Year" for the greater Los Angeles area by Ernst & Young, and was named "Man of the Year" in 2003 by the San Gabriel Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, he was the recipient of Rotary International's distinguished Paul Harris Award honoring his community leadership and involvement.
Other stops in his career included at Harish Inc. from 1984 to 1995; and at Torrance Supermarket from 1970 to 1977.
He also served as a board member of the Mexican American Grocers Association and California Grocers Association.
Solanki's charitable giving has been widely recognized and he has been honored with the Paul P. Harris Award for his international humanitarianism.
Thanks to gifts from Solanki and his wife Nalini via their Uka and Nalini Solanki Foundation, California State University at Long Beach has held an annual Solanki Lecture. The most recent lecture, the 16th annual event held March 20, featured Amitav Acharya (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Ml6Xbc).
Solanki graduated with chemical and engineering degrees from the University of Southern California. From 1967 to 1970 he attended and then graduated from Pacific States University.
