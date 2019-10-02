Dozens of vigils have been planned across the U.S. this week to mourn the death of Harris County, Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was fatally shot in the back Sept. 27 during a routine traffic stop.
The 42-year-old officer, the father of three young children who had served on the force since 2008, was considered a pioneer in the Sikh American community: in 2015, Dhaliwal became the first officer in Harris County who was allowed to wear his religiously-mandated turban and beard on the job. Besides his children, he leaves behind his wife Harwinder Kaur and parents.
Dhaliwal’s suspected killer, Robert Solis, was arrested the same evening and has been booked into Harris County Jail. He has been charged with capital murder of a police officer and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is Dec. 9; Solis has not entered a plea.
Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, told India-West: “Sandeep was one of the finest men I have ever met in my life. He always treated people with respect and kindness, even the ones who were going to jail, who often don’t treat us very nicely.”
Gilliland said he first worked with Dhaliwal in 2012, after a shooting at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin gurdwara. On the morning of Aug. 5, 2012, avowed white supremacist Wade Michael Page stormed the gurdwara ahead of Sunday prayers, and killed six people before taking the gun on himself.
After the incident, Gilliland and others from the HCSO underwent sensitivity training, directed by Dhaliwal, who took them to several local gurdwaras.
On the evening of his death, Dhaliwal stopped Solis at a traffic intersection. According to Gilliland, the Indian American officer asked Solis some questions and then went back towards his vehicle to verify the information.
As Dhaliwal walked to his car, Solis allegedly fired a single shot from a gun not licensed to him, hitting Solis in the back. He then fled.
A witness called police, who were able to identify the vehicle from video on Dhaliwal’s dash cam, according to Gilliland. Solis was arrested at a supermarket about two blocks away from the shooting.
Dhaliwal was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Gilliland noted that there was no evidence at the scene of a bias-related incident, though the investigation is still ongoing. “This was a criminal who did not want to go back to prison,” Gilliland told India-West, noting that Solis has multiple prior convictions. He has been wanted by police since 2017 for parole violations.
Funeral services were scheduled to be held Oct. 2 morning. Gilliland said that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was expected to attend services along with other leaders from across the nation. A large contingent of Sikh peace officers from Canada were also expected to attend services.
Dhaliwal will be given full honors at his funeral. An American flag, along with a Texas flag, will be draped over his casket. His badge number will be retired, according to Gilliland.
The funeral will be live-streamed on the HCSO’s Facebook page.
The Houston Indian American community held a vigil Sept. 30 to mourn the death of Dhaliwal. A vigil was also held in Union City, Calif., the same evening.
Shawn Singh — rapper Mixman Shawn — who met Dhaliwal during the Houston floods of 2017 and became friends with the officer, attended the Union City vigil. Singh told India-West that Dhaliwal organized the Sikh American trucking community nationwide to help with bringing food and supplies to the devastated Houston community.
Singh and a friend drove a big rig filled with donations to Houston, and spent a week helping with relief efforts, under the direction of Dhaliwal.
“Everyone respected him,” said Singh. “He connected us to the people who needed help. And even though he worked 24 hours a day, he always had a smile on his face and was always the life of the party.”
Dhaliwal also helped young people who were likely to get into trouble. “You could call him for advice, and he was always there. Some people just do their job, and no more, but Sandeep was charged all the time. You just don’t find people like that.”
Singh last saw Dhaliwal six months ago, when he was filming a music video for his song “Desi Crew,” sung by Karmjit Virdi. Dhaliwal appears in his uniform in the opening scene.
A vigil will also be held in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 4 evening, at the state Capitol. Inderjit Singh Kallirai, an organizer of the event, told India-West: “Sandeep was a trailblazer who impacted everyone in the community. Our community has lost a very great person,” he said, adding: “Sandeep was the perfect role model for our youth and opened up a lot of doors for our community.”
Kallirai noted that Dhaliwal’s death comes just 10 months after the tragic shooting of Newman, Calif., officer Ronil Singh, who was also killed during a routine traffic stop as he worked an extra shift on Christmas night.
“We have to have better gun laws, and to be able to take away guns from criminals,” Kallirai said. “These guys are on our front lines every day and they don’t know if they’re going home to their family that night.”
Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said in a press statement: “Deputy Dhaliwal was a hero to the local community in Houston and an example to all Americans for his dedicated career as a law enforcement officer and his community service efforts out of uniform.”
A number of fundraisers have been set up to help Dhaliwal’s family. The Sikhs of Houston have set up a GoFundMe page — https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-sandeep-singh-dhaliwal-scholarship-fund — which had raised more than $535,000 as of press time Oct. 1.
United Sikhs has set up a GoFundMe page — https://www.gofundme.com/f/rest-in-peace-deputy-singh — which has raised more than $175,000.
