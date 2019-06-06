Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America-Los Angeles, the Anekant Community Center and Joy of Sharing, in coordination with other Southern California-based Indian American associations, organized a fundraising event June 2 at the Sanatan Dharma Community Temple in Norwalk, Calif., to aid relief efforts in areas impacted by cyclone Fani.
The cyclone recently wreaked havoc in the eastern parts of India where many residents lost their lives and property.
The conveners of the musical program were Keshav Patel and Dr. Nitin Shah. Kewal Kanda, treasurer of GOPIO International, served as the emcee.
The program began with a universal welfare prayer by Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe and the traditional lamp lighting by BU Patel, Avadhesh Agarwal, Dr. Nitish Shah, Prof. Keshav Patel, Kanda, Aparna Hande, Mahesh Wadher, Kashiram Patel and Pravin Patel.
Nitin Shah gave a brief introduction about the purpose of the event. Students from Jayasinghe’s Savitri Arts Academy presented a couple of classical dances appropriate to the event to entertain the audience. Raj Upadhaya, Dr. Sedani and Pariniti mesmerized the audience with their renditions of old and contemporary Bollywood songs.
Shah also presented a slide show of pictures describing the damage caused by the deadly cyclone. He then requested the audience to open up their hearts and wallets to help the victims of the disaster. To uplift the mood of the attendees, prof. Patel recalled a story in which he shared about an inspiring phone call he received from Ashok Singhalji to raise funds for the survivors of the 2013 Uttarakhand cloudburst tragedy, and how, with God’s help, he was able to raise funds within a short time. He also spoke about the act of coming together after the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat’s Kutch.
The audience responded generously to the request for donations. More than $34,000 were collected on the spot that included a generous check of $25,000 from Avadhesh- Uma Agarwal and the Agarwal Family Foundation; $5,000 from Sri Manu and Rika Shah and the Sarva Mangal Trust; and a couple of checks for over $1,000.
Many attendees donated a hundred dollars each, and a few people promised to mail their donations to the address provided by the organizers.
The program ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Manorama Gupta and a sumptuous dinner provided by Joy of Sharing – Sanatan Dharma Temple.
To contribute to the relief fund, contact prof. Patel at (714)809-2446 or, Dr. Nitin Shah at (562) 244-9035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.