After an intensive two-year search process, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has chosen Indian American conductor Roger Kalia as its next music director, effective June 1.
Kalia was formally introduced to board members, staff, musicians, and media by a virtual press conference April 4.
Kalia, said the organization – the largest arts institution in the tri-state area (Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois) – has already begun work on the 2020-2021 season, selecting the opener for the EPO 2020-2021 season’s first classics. His first official performance as music director for the orchestra will be the opening concert, Sept. 13 at the Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana.
A native of New York, Kalia holds degrees from Indiana University, the University of Houston and SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
He currently serves as music director of New Hampshire’s 97-year-old orchestra, Symphony NH (Symphony New Hampshire), of California’s Orchestra Santa Monica and Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, as well as music director and co-founder of the celebrated Lake George Music Festival in upstate New York.
Having worked with Calif.’s Pacific Symphony since the 2015-16 season, Kalia concludes his service with the 40-year-old orchestra in August 2020. He served a three-year tenure as the orchestra’s assistant conductor before being promoted in 2019 to associate conductor.
“I look forward to beginning my tenure with Evansville as it begins its 87th season in a long and storied history of innovation and tradition. It is a thrill for me to be part of this orchestra's musical legacy, and I look forward to sharing music with the communities throughout the tri-state area. My wife Christine and I are excited to become part of Evansville’s vibrant arts community.” Kalia shared with the board.
EPO board president Mark Powers, who sat on the search committee, said, “The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra was very fortunate to command over 200 highly qualified candidates from which to select our new conductor and music director. Furthermore, as one of the five finalists who performed during the 2019-2020 season, Mr. Kalia presented not only a stunning level of artistic excellence but also a deeply sensitive degree of emotional competence in the interpretation of each composer’s work. Our audience responded overwhelmingly to his performance.”
