The four Indian American members of the House tweeted Jan. 6 afternoon that they feared for the safety of their staff and themselves as angry pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol, during a ceremonial session of Congress to count the votes that would confirm President-elect Joe Biden.
Pro-Trump protesters, urged on by the president, held a “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 morning. They then pushed through police barriers at around 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time to get into the building and on the floor of both the House and Senate. They also roamed the halls of the Capitol.
Capitol police helped members on the House and Senate floor get to safety in their offices. The Washington Post reported that at least one woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol.
Earlier in the day, Trump instructed his supporters to walk to the Capitol and “confront this egregious assault on our democracy.” He later told protesters to “please go home” while continuing to insist that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him. The National Guard has been deployed.
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” said Biden, who led a prayer service later that evening.
Several Republican members of the Senate have said in the past week that they would not confirm the vote. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, explained the process on the PBS NewsHour Jan. 5, declaring that nothing could change the fact that Biden and Indian American Vice President Kamala Harris would be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a searing rebuke to Trump and Republican colleagues seeking to undo the results of the Nov. 3 election. "The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever. We cannot simply declare ourselves a National Board of Elections on steroids.”
But the mobs managed to delay the confirmation of the vote, as members of Congress hurried to their offices to shelter in place as the mobs took over. At least one woman was shot inside the Capitol. Suspicious packages were found at the offices of both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, tweeted: “I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.”
Multiple news sources reported that tear gas was released in the Capitol Rotunda.
The Indian American congresswoman added that she was safe and sheltering in place.
“I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won't be easy,” said Jayapal.
In a call with reporters, the Indian American politician said she heard shots being fired into the Chamber and saw Capitol police with their guns drawn. “I was closing my eyes and praying to whoever was listening that there would be peace, that there would be no violence,” she said. Jayapal is shown in this CBS News video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJBOyZZTnig
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, told India-West that he was safe and sheltering in place.
“We’re certifying the 2020 election as required by the Constitution. Peaceful protest is the hallmark of our democracy. No one should fear for their safety in the U.S. Capitol building.”
“I lost 2 elections before being elected. Like almost every American politician, I conceded. The electoral process is in place for a reason. Nothing anyone does on Wednesday will change the fact that Joe Biden will be our next president,” tweeted Khanna.
Wilson Baldwin, spokesman for Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, told India-West that the congressman and his staff were safe.
“I'm sheltering safely on the Capitol grounds as we're witnessing the current acts of mob destruction and violence which followed the president's urging and his refusal to accept the result of our fair democratic election even as the courts and senior Republican leaders have.”
“Our country is better than this, our democracy is stronger than this, and we will move forward. But this is a dark day for our country,” tweeted Krishnamoorthi.
Rep. Ami Bera, D-California, tweeted: “My staff and I are safe. The storming of the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and disgusting and needs to stop, immediately.”
