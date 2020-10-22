Indian American Congressional candidate Ritesh Tandon (right) has filed a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that the state’s mandatory shelter-in-place orders have adversely impacted his business. “I work with many families in the Bay Area: they cannot meet their needs. People don't have rent to pay,” said Tandon in a press statement Oct. 19, announcing his lawsuit. (Newsom photo via Getty Images; Tandon photo via tandonforcongress.com)