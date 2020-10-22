Indian American congressional candidate Ritesh Tandon is leading a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that the state’s shelter-in-place orders have adversely impacted small businesses.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 10 individuals, including Indian American winery owner Dhruv Khanna, owner of Kirigin Cellars in Gilroy, California.
It names as defendants California state Attorney General Xavier Becerra; Sandra Shewry, Acting State Director of the California Department of Public Health; and Erica Pan, Acting Public Health Officer of the California Department of Public Health. Also named as defendants are Santa Clara County, California government officials Jeffrey Smith and Sara Cody.
“California has now been in a state of emergency for seven months, with no end in sight. During this time, the basic religious, political, and economic freedoms guaranteed by the United States Constitution have been effectively abrogated for nearly 40 million people,” reads the introduction to the lawsuit, which noted that people have not been able to attend religious services or events, even those held at home.
“While COVID-19 is a serious disease, the government’s orders place far more burdens on speech, religious conduct, and commercial activities than needed to achieve their stated health purpose,” stated Tandon in an Oct. 19 press release announcing the lawsuit.
“The government has consistently failed to show that we cannot safely gather together and run our businesses using social distancing and other precautions. I work with many families in the Bay Area; they cannot meet their needs; people don't have rent to pay. My campaign has suffered due to the government’s burdensome policies.”
“If the government cannot successfully defend its policies with actual evidence that these burdens are necessary, allow us to gather together and run our businesses using the same safety precautions used by schools and other businesses,” said Tandon, a Republican who is challenging incumbent Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat, for California’s 17th Congressional district seat.
Tandon and the other plaintiffs stated that their 1st and 14th Amendment rights were being violated by the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” They further stated that using the numbers of infections as a metric for determining whether to open up some counties was “not rational,” as the majority of people testing positive for COVID do not express any symptoms, and by and large remain well. The plaintiffs stated that hospitalizations and death tolls would be a better metric for gauging the impact of the virus on the state.
In the lawsuit, Tandon stated he cannot effectively campaign, because the state’s lockdown orders prevent him from engaging in person with constituents and donors to discuss public issues and raise funds.
Khanna stated in the lawsuit that Kirigin Cellars, which makes small batch wines, has been financially ruined by the lockdown orders as a large percentage of the winery’s business is derived from hosting events.
Plaintiff Maya Mansour said her beauty salon, The Original Facial Bar based in Cupertino, has been forced to close because of shelter-in-place, The salon offers touch-based services, which are prohibited. Pastor Jeremy Wong and Karen Busch said their religious liberties had been violated as they cannot practice their faith with others.
Other plaintiffs included a restaurateur and the owner of a fitness club.
The governor’s press office had not responded to India-West’s e-mailed requests for comment by press time Oct. 21.
But in a court filing Oct. 21, the state said the California Department of Public Health would issue a new policy the following day known as an “updated protest guidance.” The new policy would allow Tandon and others to conduct outdoor political rallies and campaign events, as long as public health guidelines, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing guidelines, are followed. The initial protest guidance was issued by the CDPH on Oct. 9.
