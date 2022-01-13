Indian American Ricky Gill, who was running for a U.S. House seat in California, Jan. 13 announced he has suspended his congressional campaign.
“I am writing to let you know of my decision to suspend my campaign for U.S. Congress in California's 5th District. The tumultuous, unpredictable redistricting cycle, combined with the deference due to incumbents of my own party, required our campaign to remain patient and mostly passive these past two months. Your unflagging support and friendship during this endeavor won't be forgotten, as it was your belief in the merits of my candidacy that fueled our efforts to date,” Gill said in a statement.
Congressman Tom McClintock is running for re-election in the newly drawn Congressional District 5, which includes all or parts of El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Stanislaus, Madera, and Fresno counties.
“I know Congressman McClintock will be a stalwart proponent for fiscal responsibility, and I endorse his re-election in CD-5,” said Gill.
Gill said it is now time for contributions to manifest outside of the political arena.
“To quote a former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, ‘the most important political office is that of the private citizen’, I plan to continue my engagement on the issues that drive me. I'll weigh in on the pressing national security topics I once confronted at the National Security Council, and I look forward to the next chapter of personal growth in the private sector--which is fundamental to our country's strength.”
Gill is a Central Valley native and former State Board of Education member, U.S. State Department senior adviser and White House National Security Council director.
