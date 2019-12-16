The House Foreign Affairs Committee Dec. 13 announced that it has chosen Indian American veteran Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, to serve as chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation.
“I am honored to chair the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation,” Bera said in a statement. “Asia is one of the most important and consequential regions of the world and the United States has deep and enduring ties to the continent.”
As chair, Bera has said he will work to ensure that the U.S. is utilizing all of its political, military, cultural, and economic tools to support its interests, and maintain and enhance U.S. commitments in Asia and the Pacific.
The subcommittee will explore how effectively those tools are being used, including how to strengthen the country’s allies and partners within the region.
“Finally, we need to remember that when we engage with the nations of Asia and the Pacific, our values and interests move hand-in-hand; countries which respect human rights and create space for civil and nongovernmental actors are those that prosper and guarantee long-term stability,” Bera added.
The congressman said he looks forward to working with Ranking Member Ted Yoho and his colleagues on the subcommittee to ensure a sustained U.S. strategy that helps foster a more stable, free and open Asia.
Rep. Joaquin Castro, additionally, was voted to succeed Bera as chair of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.
“It was a tremendous privilege to serve as chair of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. I’ll continue to be a forceful advocate for smart and strong diplomacy and development, which includes supporting and strengthening the State Department, USAID, and our diplomats and career officials,” Bera said.
“I have full confidence that Rep. Castro will be an excellent chair of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee moving forward.”
In addition to its regional jurisdiction, the subcommittee will provide critical oversight of U.S. nonproliferation policy and will work to prevent the spread of dangerous nuclear and missile technologies, including: nuclear, chemical, biological and other weapons of mass destruction.
Bera also serves as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
Bera has also made it a priority for his office to make government work for Sacramento County. His office has now helped return more than $5.2 million to local taxpayers – everything from backlogged veterans’ benefits to Social Security savings. His office also has helped more than 10,000 residents.
Bera is focused on creating more jobs and opportunities in Sacramento County and helping families keep up with changes in our economy. That’s why his office has held job fairs to connect unemployed workers with jobs, created a comprehensive Job Seeker Resource guide to help jobless residents, and has supported crucial infrastructure projects such as upgrading the Folsom Dam to create jobs and to improve safety.
Bera is also the founder and chair of the California Public Higher Education Caucus. As a former educator and alumnus of the UC system, Bera is committed to making college affordable for all Americans. He is also a Leadership Member of the New Democrat Coalition, a group of legislators dedicated to maintaining America’s standing as the world’s strongest, most successful nation. His work with the New Dems is focused on finding ways to foster and harness American creativity and ingenuity so that it leads to new American jobs, greater economic prosperity, and a safer and more secure future for our country.
Bera is the longest-serving Indian American currently in Congress. He has lived in Elk Grove, California, for 20 years with his wife Janine, who is also a medical doctor. They are parents of their daughter, Sydra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.