Second-term U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., was named an assistant whip for the 116th Congress by Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Krishnamoorthi’s office said in a Feb. 25 news release.
“I am honored to be selected for the assistant whip position,” the Indian American congressman said in a statement. “This position is integral in rallying my colleagues together to pass important legislation. I look forward to bringing our diverse caucus together so that we can continue to pass legislation that will deliver meaningful results for working families across America.”
Assistant Whips are responsible for helping the Whip operation get an accurate read on where members of the Caucus stand on certain pieces of legislation. They work with members of the Caucus to answer any questions or address any concerns that Members may have with upcoming bills.
“I’m pleased that Congressman Krishnamoorthi will be joining my Whip team as an Assistant Whip for the 116th Congress,” said Clyburn.
“Congressman Krishnamoorthi will play a critical role in my Whip operation, helping us ensure that every voice of the most diverse Caucus ever is heard as we consider legislation to move our country in a positive direction,” Clyburn added. “I look forward to working with Congressman Krishnamoorthi to ensure that Democrats deliver on their promise to advance an agenda that will have a positive impact on Americans’ everyday lives,” he said.
