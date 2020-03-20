U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, who represents Silicon Valley, as well as Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, March 17 commended in a joint news release President Donald Trump’s administration’s support for cash payments for working Americans.
Khanna and Ryan had proposed the infusion last week.
The current Ryan/Khanna plan, the Emergency Money for the People Act, would provide a monthly check for between $1,000 and $2,000 to every American who earned less than $130,000 last year.
In a statement at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing March 17, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that he would work with Senate Republicans to move forward with “sending checks to Americans immediately.”
“Americans need emergency cash, now,” said Khanna in a statement. “Our economy has to get the stimulus from immediate spending. While we are glad to see that the Trump administration now supports our approach, we can’t wait any longer to see the Secretary’s words translate to action. The Trump Administration needs to adopt Rep. Ryan’s and my proposal in full and get this country on the road to recovery.”
Under the Ryan/Khanna plan, the vast majority of working-class Americans would qualify for this tax relief. Every American adult making up to $130k would receive at least $1,000 and up to $2,000 per month for six months.
Congress could then renew this again for another six-month period. This would operate as a temporary, emergency Earned Income Tax Credit, allowing the IRS to access 2019 tax return information in order to ease the cutting and sending of the checks, the release said.
Additionally, those who earned $0, were unemployed, or who are currently unemployed, will be also be eligible, and the payments would not count as income in order to protect eligibility for any of the income-based state or federal government assistance programs, the release added.
(0) comments
