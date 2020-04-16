President Donald Trump April 16 announced a group of members of Congress who will serve on the newly-convened Opening Up America Again Congressional Group, including U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, the only Indian American congressman to be named.
Trump announced that he will soon provide guidance to America’s governors to determine their ability to reignite the economies in their respective states, according to a White House news release.
The dialogue between the president, senior administration officials and the bipartisan group of members of Congress included a range of topics, namely, the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.
“The American people need action, support, and direction from the federal government. The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program just ran out of the funds to keep Main Street afloat. Millions of Americans are filing for unemployment every week,” Khanna, a Democrat representing California’s 17th Congressional District, said in a statement. “That’s why I, along with several of my Democratic colleagues, decided to accept President Trump’s invitation to serve on the White House Coronavirus Advisory Council. Though we continue to share obvious and pronounced disagreements, the task at hand is too important for partisanship. As a member of the council, I will continue to fight to get working class Americans the relief they need to make it to the other side of COVID-19,” he said.
Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody tests, ventilators, face masks and other PPE.
“I will call for massive investment in advanced manufacturing, in innovative scientific advancement, and in smart technology,” Khanna added. “Already, we have seen that America was too dependent for crucial medical equipment and electronics on China, Germany and other nations. Like Eisenhower did during the Cold War, we can reshape the future of American industry to rebuild our economy if we harness the power of American innovation,” he said.
Trump, the release said, was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the congressional members about the work that the administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation.
In the group of 32 U.S. representatives including Khanna were 22 Republicans and 10 Democrats. Of the 65 members of the U.S. Senate named to the group, 12 were Democrats, one was an Independent, and the remaining 52 were Republicans
