LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Indian American contestant Shree Saini collapsed right before the final night of the ‘Miss World America’ competition. Saini will stay in the hospital for a “cardiac arrest watch,” said her mother.
“Please pray for my daughter Shree Saini. This is Ekta Saini, Shree’s mom. Shree collapsed right before Miss World America final night of competition, which started with evening gown,” read a post shared on Instagram Oct. 13.
Sharing the details of what happened, Ekta Saini wrote: “They called me backstage after the ambulance had arrived, ready to take Shree to the hospital. Shree was so happy and joyful all day and did a great job yesterday at the Miss World America preliminary round. I heard that Shree won 5 out of 6 awards during today’s final night of competition.”
“We have been in hospital since 9 p.m. They are doing cat scan, EKG, etc. Doctors just told me that less than 1 percent people at age 12 have a Pacemaker. So, Shree will stay in hospital for a ‘cardiac arrest watch.’ Prayers requested.”
Saini has survived severe facial burns, constant bullying, and a heart surgery for a pacemaker at age 12. Saini’s childhood dream to serve as Miss World led her to change her adversities to advocacy, have a victor mindset rather than a victim mindset, according to the official site of Miss World America.
Saini, who has studied at Yale University and Harvard University, has created an app on emotional health at Stanford University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.