Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet recently passed a resolution recognizing Indian American Corporal Mithil Patel as the 2019 Florida Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year, according to a report by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The award recognizes a member of the Florida Highway Patrol for their courage, service, and protection, to ensure the safety and welfare of Floridians and visitors.
“I am proud to serve with dedicated troopers like Corporal Mithil Patel, who selflessly and courageously put himself in harm’s way to save an innocent bystander,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, according to the report. “His actions demonstrate the dedication and professionalism of our FHP troopers, who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents and visitors of our great state.”
Last year, Corporal Patel was conducting a crash investigation on I-95 and began interviewing an individual when another vehicle spun out of control and came barreling towards them, the report said, adding: “Without hesitation, Patel pushed the civilian out of the way of the incoming vehicle. Due to Corporal Patel’s quick response, the vehicle missed the civilian, but unfortunately hit Patel, propelling him into the air. Corporal Patel spent nine months recovering from his injuries before returning to full duty.
