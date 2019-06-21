With the help of $51,000 donated by an Indian American couple, Bipin Shah and Rekha, the Huntley College of Agriculture at Cal Poly Pomona will be able to create a new undergraduate minor focusing on plant-based food and nutrition.
The minor would complement the college’s studies in nutrition and food science, which focuses on healthy eating and diets, food processing and chemistry, and the creation of new, nutritional foods, the university announced in a press release.
“If students don’t get exposure to alternative foods, such as plant-based foods, they have not attained the full breadth of knowledge required to know the entire scope of what kind of foods to offer to people,” Shah stated in the press release. “Whether they go into a restaurant business or institutional catering, this knowledge is important because more demands are being placed on the food industry to become more cognizant of alternative foods that are healthier and not meat-or animal-based.”
Huntley College of Agriculture students and faculty over the summer and fall will provide input to develop the minor, which includes identifying courses and lab components, and their suggestions will be presented to internal stakeholders, including Cal Poly Pomona administrators, to further refine the curriculum, said the university.
“This is the first program of this nature at any Cal Poly and perhaps the entire California State College System and may be even the UC System,” Bipin Shah told India-West. “As believers in nonviolence, we are very interested in more and more percentage of the population adopting this type of food for their living and as such institutionalizing it at such a university is the best long term way of adoption of this type of food and spread its benefits – for personal health, ecology and overall wellness.”
In the past, Shah has also contributed towards Cal Poly Pomona’s Ahimsa Center, which guides students, K-12 educators and the community on ways of thinking and living through nonviolence toward others and themselves.
Shah, CEO and chairman of Kovair Software, a software product company based in San Ramon, Calif., with offices in India, added that an initiative of this nature, “when published in a publication like India-West, will inspire others to support such programs at other institutions that teach food-related curriculum.”
David Edens, an assistant professor within the nutrition and food science department, stated that he was “extremely excited” that the funding was dedicated to developing the minor. Edens, according to the Pomona, California-based university, would incorporate classes that teach the medical nutritional aspect of certain plant materials, along with how to cook those ingredients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.