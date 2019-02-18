An Indian American couple were found dead in their Sugar Land, Texas, home early morning Feb. 18, in what police are investigating as a murder suicide.
According to police reports, a 911 call was placed at about 5:40 a.m. The anonymous caller only gave an address before hanging up. Arriving at the scene, police found Shanti Nakirekanti in the driveway, dead from a gunshot wound to her head. Sreenivas Nakirekanti was found dead in the bedroom of the couple’s home, with a gunshot wound in his chest. A gun lay nearby.
The couple’s teenage daughter was home during the incident, and told police she had slept through the shootings. The Nakirekantis lived in the Telfair subdivision of Sugar Land. Local politician KP George, who does not know the couple, told India-West that the Telfair area is an upscale neighborhood, mostly comprised of Indian American families.
“The two fatalities in Telfair fits the scenario of a murder-suicide. This case is still under investigation,” said the Sugar Land Police Department in a press statement. “There is no danger to residents and SLPD is not looking for any suspects,” it noted.
Police told local press there was no history of domestic violence. Friends of the couple told local media they had received an email from Sreenivas at about 5 a.m., but police had asked them not to share the content of the note.
Sreenivas Nakirekanti served as president of the Houston, Texas-based Indo American Charity Foundation, which raises funds to support non-profit organizations in the Greater Houston area. The organization raised $200,000 in 2017 to support victims of Hurricane Harvey. The mission of the 30-year-old organization is in four key areas: education, family, general welfare and healthcare.
Nakirekanti began his term as president of IACF earlier this year, taking over from Mahesh Wadhwa. Wadhwa and others on the board of IACF had not returned India-West’s calls for comments by press time.
Sreenivas Nakirekanti had a long career in energy services. He was listed as a consultant on his LinkedIn profile at his time of death, but had previously worked at NextEra Energy Services for five years as a senior director of financial planning and analysis. Before that, Sreenivas worked at NRG Energy, in a similar capacity. He was a consultant to that company at the time of his death, according to local media reports.
Shanti Nakirekanti was the project lead architect at United Airlines, according to her LinkedIn profile. She had previously worked as a project manager at Chevron in Houston.
The couple had both attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Sreenivas had a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He then went on to attain his MBA from Rice University in Houston, Texas.
Shanti, an alumnus of Osmania University, graduated from Texas A&M with a masters in computer science.
