An autopsy of a married Indian American couple from the San Francisco Bay Area who fell to their deaths while visiting Yosemite National Park in October last year revealed that the two were intoxicated.
The autopsy investigations, completed Jan. 4 by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, concluded that Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and her husband, Vishnu Viswanath, 29 — both born in India, but living and working in the Bay Area — died “of multiple injuries to the head, neck, chest and abdomen, sustained by a fall from a mountain,” wrote Dr. Sung-Ook Baik, a forensic pathologist at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, according to an MSN.com report.
Both Moorthy and Viswanath were “intoxicated with ethyl alcohol prior to death,” Baik stated in the documents, which contain toxicology reports.
No drugs were present in their bodies, lab tests found.
Exactly how the pair fell still remains something of a mystery, the report noted.
Moorthy was a young engineer who had recently taken a job at Cisco Systems in San Jose, the report said.
The couple, who married in 2014 in Guruvayoor, Kerala, India, graduated with degrees in computer science and engineering from a school in South India, the College of Engineering, Chengannur, where they met, it said.
After moving to the United States, she worked as an outgoing social media blogger, with more than 25,000 Instagram followers. She wrote about the couple’s adventures in national parks across the West and in scenic destinations all over the world, it said.
Yosemite officials said the pair fell on Oct. 25 from Taft Point, a scenic overlook 3,500 feet above Yosemite Valley.
The bodies of the couple were found about 800 feet down the side of a steep cliff from Taft Point, which is located near the end of Glacier Point Road and has sweeping views of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls, according to reports. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Q7kZQr)
