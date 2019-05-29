Indian American Republican Committee chairman in Allegheny County in Pennsylvania D. Raja has announced he is stepping down from the post.
Raja’s announcement comes less than two months after he lost a special election bid for the state Senate.
The Post-Gazette reported that Raja, 53, of Mt. Lebanon, said he never intended to seek another term that would have kept him holding the party’s reins through the 2020 election. The local committee holds elections for its officers each presidential election year.
But, like his predecessor, Raja said he will step down early — on June 29 or sooner — in an effort to give the committee ample time to prepare for the presidential campaign, he announced May 24, the report said.
“If [the new chair] comes in and has five months for the presidential and all the other elections, that’s a very short period of time to work with the committees,” Raja said in a statement, according to the publication’s report.
In the weeks after he lost the 37th Senatorial District race to Democrat Pam Iovino, Raja faced criticism from members of his own party over his handling of candidate recruitment efforts in the county, among other things — criticisms he says were not factors in his decision, the report said.
In an op-ed in the Post-Gazette, Mary Ann Meloy, former chair of the southwest caucus of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, blamed Raja for Allegheny County having neither a Republican member of Congress nor a state senator in its delegation for the first time since 1936, it said.
Raja, though, said he has succeeded in a “challenging environment,” and that, for example, incumbent Republicans won all the county’s state House races last fall, it said.
He also touted a 150 percent growth in committee membership over his tenure, as well as a boost in Republican voter registration in the county. Raja has been chairman since 2015.
